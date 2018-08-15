Beyond a Mammogram Hyde Park 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer research

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The fifth annual Beyond a Mammogram Hyde Park 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 22. All proceeds from the event will benefit early detection education and cancer research.

This event is a program of the Cancer Research and Awareness, a non-profit organization that works “to help communities who are disproportionality impacted by breast cancer and other cancers” by leading educational activities and implementing community outreach programs.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. by the Harold Washington Playlot Park service drive near 52nd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard and continue onto the Lake Front Trail. For a detailed course map visit the website at www.hydepark5k.org/race-map.html. Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers overall and to the first three finishers in each age group.

Onsite registration will take place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Race fees range from $35 to $45 depending on the time of registration. For more information and to register, visit www.hydepark5k.org.

