City misidentifies property; home won’t be razed

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Buildings misidentified 5477 S. Drexel Ave. as the future site of a four-story condominium building on a building permit issued on July 24, as reported by the Herald last week.

City Planner Charles Roesner of the Chicago Department of Transportation said that the “cottage is not going to be replaced with a condominium; in fact, there are no plans to demolish the cottage,” and the property owner, Tessie Fry, confirmed that she did not sell to developers.

No demolition permit has been issued for the property at 5477 S. Drexel Ave. by the Cook County Assessor’s Office.

“The lot used to be part of the house’s property, so they share an address at the moment,” said Roesner. He said this despite the fact that the website of the County Assessor’s Office identifies the site of preliminary construction north of Fry’s property as 5475 S. Drexel Ave., a 3,120 square-foot lot with a 2018 assessed value of $9,360.

A spokesman for the Cook County Recorder of Deeds said that previous owners of the 1891 single family house at 5475 S. Drexel Ave., John Alvert and Lennie B. Jones, were foreclosed upon in 2015. The Berger Investment Group bought 5475 S. Drexel Ave. in 2017, and 4143 Drexel LLC, which has a mailing address in northwestern exurban Crystal Lake, Illinois, acquired the property on Sept. 12, 2017.

The Recorder’s Office spokesman said the taxes on 5475 S. Drexel Ave. had been paid in full.

The architect of the condominium, Alexander Polichuk, said a city official contacted him saying that when his firm received approval to build, they were not given the right address.

Polichuk confirmed that the property at 5477 S. Drexel Ave. would not be demolished because of the condominium building he designed.

“They [are] supposed to issue some letter or document indicating that new construction address will be 5475 S. Drexel,” he said.

Polichuk said the new building will contain three market rate units: two duplex units and one flat roof with a rooftop deck for common use. He said construction is to begin this month with completion by next summer.

The Herald is awaiting comment from the Department of Buildings for clarification.

