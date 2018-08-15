Obama Foundation raised over $232, million according to annual report

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Obama Foundation reported $232,985,747 in revenue, with 99.8 percent coming from contributions and the rest from interest and “other income in its first annual report.”

The report offers an overview of the organization’s goals and values as well as figures about its finances and the diversity of its staff.

Individual donations made up $220,730,322, or 94.9 percent, of the fundraising, with $11,862,220 coming from corporate and foundation sources.

Out of its $22,108,294 in operating expenses, $12,560,630 (56.8 percent) went to programs, $5,294,922 (24 percent) went to general and administrative costs and $4,252,742 (19.2 percent) went to fundraising.

The section on diversity, equity and inclusion said a third of the Foundation’s leadership team identify as people of color and two-thirds are women. The Foundation said it spent $6 million in 2017 on 70 diverse businesses across the legal, digital, insurance and design sectors, among others, including $1.5 million at Chicago-based companies.

The report estimated that the OPC will lead to 5,000 construction jobs and 2,500 permanent jobs. It anticipates 760,000 annual visitors to the OPC, with “$3.1 billion expected to reach Cook County in the first 10 years of the Center’s operations” and $2.1 billion in economic impact on the South Side.

The organization detailed the Obama Foundation Scholars program, launched this month, wherein 25 participants will complete a master’s program in international development and policy with the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and a dozen more will do a one-year program at Columbia University in New York City.

Two pilot programs — Training Days, day-and-a-half-long civic trainings to launch this fall, and the six month-long Community Leadership Corps leadership program for 18- to 25-year-olds in Chicago, Phoenix and Columbia, South Carolina — were also discussed.

The report summarized plans for the Obama Presidential Center Museum. Its ticketed core exhibits will present the stories of the former President, First Lady and Administration especially in light of African American, civil rights and Chicago history. Materials on display will come either from the museum’s collection or the National Archives. The garden and plaza levels and the Sky Room observation space will be free and open to the public.

“The work of our Foundation won’t be easy, nor will it be accomplished overnight,” said President Obama in a letter that prefaced the report. “Lasting change takes patience and persistence. It takes resilience amidst setbacks and disappointments. And it takes hope — that times can get better, that progress can be made, that history can be shaped — as long as all of us play our part.”

