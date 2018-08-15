Park District coach praises Jackson Park’s new track and field’s amenities

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Calling it “something we definitely need in Jackson Park,” Pierre Nealon, a Chicago Park District physical director who spent the summer coaching 9- to 13-year-olds through the White Sox’s Inner City Youth Baseball program, praised the construction of the new track and field at a Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) meeting held the evening of Monday, Aug. 13.

Nealon praised the park’s new, more spacious field, saying that five dance groups and three football teams, one of which was waiting for a summer track and field team to finish practicing, had to wait in line to use the current field one recent weekend.

“The new redesign of the track is going to help, because, if you fall away from the track, it’s the sand pits right out of bounds. So if somebody gets hit out-of-bounds in football, it’s the sand pits,” said Pierre, who said the new track and field complex will not have sand pits neaby.

Nealon said he did not know if all the trees cut down in the process of building the new track and field, which replaces one that is presently on the planned site of the Obama Presidential Center campus, have been cut down. He said, however, that he heard the new field would be open “by the end of the month.”

JPAC President Louise McCurry said the current plans are to relocate the baseball diamonds that are being displaced by the new track and field to the southeastern, northwestern and southwestern corners of Jackson Park.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com