Park District coach praises Jackson Park’s new track and field’s amenities

Pierre Nealon, soccer coach and director of sports at the Jackson Park Field House, speaks about the benefits of the new track and field oval being constructed across the street from Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., during a Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) meeting at the Jackson Park Field House, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Monday, Aug. 13. The new oval, which is replacing the existing track and field oval situated on the site of the Obama Presidential Center, will encompass an area larger than the area of the track and field oval being replaced. The larger area of the new track and field oval will allow separation of track events and increase the safety of athletes, according to Nealon. JPAC president Louise McCurry stated later that the replacement for the two baseball diamonds removed by the construction of the new track and field oval, would be an additional baseball diamond on the northeastern end of Hayes Field, which comprises the soccer fields found north of E. Hayes Drive and south of the Jackson Park East Lagoon, as seen in the South Lakefront Framework Plan, which was accepted recently by the Chicago Park District. – Marc Monaghan

Calling it “something we definitely need in Jackson Park,” Pierre Nealon, a Chicago Park District physical director who spent the summer coaching 9- to 13-year-olds through the White Sox’s Inner City Youth Baseball program, praised the construction of the new track and field at a Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) meeting held the evening of Monday, Aug. 13.

Nealon praised the park’s new, more spacious field, saying that five dance groups and three football teams, one of which was waiting for a summer track and field team to finish practicing, had to wait in line to use the current field one recent weekend.

“The new redesign of the track is going to help, because, if you fall away from the track, it’s the sand pits right out of bounds. So if somebody gets hit out-of-bounds in football, it’s the sand pits,” said Pierre, who said the new track and field complex will not have sand pits neaby.

Nealon said he did not know if all the trees cut down in the process of building the new track and field, which replaces one that is presently on the planned site of the Obama Presidential Center campus, have been cut down. He said, however, that he heard the new field would be open “by the end of the month.”

JPAC President Louise McCurry said the current plans are to relocate the baseball diamonds that are being displaced by the new track and field to the southeastern, northwestern and southwestern corners of Jackson Park.

