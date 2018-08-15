Protect Our Parks motions to halt construction, advance suit

By AARON GETTINGER

Conservation nonprofit Protect Our Parks filed a motion in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 8 to block further Obama Presidential Center-related construction in Jackson Park days after the Chicago Park District began clearing trees for the new track and field that is to succeed the one presently on the designated site of the Center.

Protect Our Parks and additional individual plaintiffs are suing the City and Park District to block construction of the OPC in Jackson Park, saying that the plan to transfer the OPC site from the Park District to the City, which will lease it to the Obama Foundation, is legally invalid.

The Court has agreed to the defendants’ motions, most recently in June, to delay the lawsuit until the City Council passes an ordinance allowing the land transfer, but the plaintiffs’ motion asks the Court to compel the City and Park District to answer their legal complaint with haste.

“All environmental organizations with a conscience, even if it is inconvenient, have a moral environmental duty to help us stop the shocking, appalling, outrageous, shameful, disgusting, scandalous and odious destruction of Jackson Park without court permission,” said plaintiff Charlotte Adelman of Wilmette, Illinois.

While the new track and field is not a part of the OPC campus itself, Protect Our Parks allege that the City and Park District have begun OPC-related work after saying construction would not begin before the transfer of land.

Protect Our Parks went on to say that the lawsuit is not premature regardless of when the ordinance passes because nothing the Park District and City “may attempt to accomplish in a speculative future City Council action will affect Plaintiffs’ existing causes of action.”

“The Defendants have had this lawsuit for approximately three months, without any substantive response to the suit,” read the motion. “In the interim, all the Defendants have done is delayed and sought an open-ended continuance of all litigation, presumably until after ground is broken for the Obama Center, at which point the Defendants will claim the suit is moot.”

“This Court should not countenance the Defendants’ actions,” said the plaintiffs.

The Park District released information on which trees would be removed because of the new track and field construction in early May. Also, the city council voted to endorse the OPC in Jackson Park later in May.

Local groups advocating for and against the OPC in Jackson Park have also weighed in on the issue. The protection of trees in Jackson Park has long been the subject of local activism, from the instances of protesters chaining themselves to them during the 1950s and ‘60s freeway revolts.

“Kids always trump trees!” said Jackson Park Advisory Council President Louise McCurry, who called children “the primary users of Jackson Park,” with “thousands” of children and adults using the park for a multitude of reasons.

“We are proud of the kids, teams, schools, and their coaches who actively participated in the planning of a new track and turf field near the Jackson Park Fieldhouse,” McCurry said. “We will proudly participate in the planting of new trees to replace any removed during the creation of this wonderful new sports track and turf sports field for the positive park use of our thousands of kids playing sports in Jackson Park.”

Margaret Schmid of Jackson Park Watch said that Obama Foundation CEO David Simas had committed to not cutting down trees until the federal historical and environmental appeals process is completed. Simas promised not to do this in January, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

“We think this raises big questions about trust. All of these things raise questions about commitments that have been raised and not followed through,” Schmid said. “It’s not the sort of thing that can make us feel comfortable that all can be well in the end, and it doesn’t feel like a good boost to the Obama legacy.”

Schmid expressed further concern about the public comment process regarding the replacement of baseball fields in Jackson Park that have been displaced by the new track and field. Under the conditions of the Urban Park and Recreation Recovery Act (UPARR), a Carter-era grant program, all active recreation space in parks that received federal funds must be maintained.

Because of UPARR, former baseball fields on the site of the new track and field must be replaced with adequate active recreation space. In April, the Midway Plaisance Advisory Council discussed using a section of the park between the Illinois Railroad embankment and Stony Island Avenue for such use.

As of July 27, the municipal Department of Planning and Development’s website on the federal review of Jackson Park improvements — i.e., infrastructural changes done for the construction of the OPC and the implementation of the South Lakefront Framework Plan — the public process regarding the Midway Plaisance and UPARR-required recreation space will begin in “late summer.”

The Park District submitted an application to the Chicago Plan Commission for an artificial multi-use field surrounded by a new running track in January, announced the next month that the Obama Foundation would donate $3.5 million to finance the construction of the new track and artificial turf field and estimated that construction would be completed by this fall.

The Plan Commission approved the OPC plans, including the track and field, on May 17.

When reached for comment, the Obama Foundation reiterated its offer to fund the construction of the replacement park and field.

“The construction schedule put forward by the Chicago Park District ensures the new track will be ready for students and fall sports leagues,” said a Foundation spokeswoman. “We look forward to the continued public process related to the approval for the Obama Presidential Center, which we hope will spur continued investment in public amenities on the South Side.”

The Park District did not respond on-record to a request for comment.

