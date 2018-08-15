August 15, 2018 Week In Photos Grand Marshall and Hyde Park raised rapper Vick Mensa followed by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School majorettes and marching band leads the Bud Billiken Parade as it moves south along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Saturday, Aug. 11. Boy Scouts from around the city including Jahil Brown (hands up) and Daniel Jackson from Hyde Park’s Troop 599 (based in University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.) march in the Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 11. Obama Foundation staff and volunteers march during the Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 11. A group of people wave at friends who are performing in the Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 11. The 1891 single-family home at 5475 S. Drexel Ave. will not be demolished and replaced by condominiums. – Aaron Gettinger The Tsukasa Taiko Drummers performed traditional Japanese music in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., Aug. 6. – Owen M. Lawson III Kenwood Academy High School alumna Taylor Moore (’07) performs during the Friends of Kenwood fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., Sunday, Aug. 12. During Hyde Park High School’s Reunion for All last Saturday on the Midway between Woodlawn and Ellis avenues, the class of 1968 celebrated its 50th – year reunion. – Owen M. Lawson III Members of the Kenwood Academy High School class of 1983 and friends pose for the camera during the Kenwood Alumni Network’s All Class Picnic at the school, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Sunday, Aug. 12. Kenwood Academy High School graduates Rodrick Wimberly (’87) and Stacy Taylor (’80) chuckle as they react to Taylor’s picture in the 1978 Kenwood High School year book, during the Kenwood Alumni Network’s All Class Picnic at the school, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Sunday, Aug. 12.