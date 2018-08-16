Hyde Park Community Players to host auditions for ‘Maria Pineda’

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

The Hyde Park Community Players are hosting auditions for their upcoming production of Federico Garcia Lorca’s “Maria Pineda” on Aug. 26 and 27 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Auditions are drop-in so there is no need to prepare ahead of time.

The show, directed by Renata McAdams, is scheduled to open Nov. 9, and will run Nov. 10,11,16 and 18 with matinees on Sunday Nov. 11 and 18.

Set in 19th century Spain Lorca’s play is about protagonist Maria Pineda, a widow who resists a tyrannical government for the sake of liberty and the man she loves.

The play, known as Lorca’s first major hit, was widely understood at the time of its 1925 premiere to be a protest against the dictatorship of Primo Rivera.

Auditions will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27.

For more information, visit: hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.

