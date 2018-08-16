Police update Hyde Park about crime trends, incidents at CAPS meeting

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Crime statistics and major incidents from July 18 to Aug. 15 as well as concerns raised about bicycle thefts and safety were discussed at a Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting last night at Treasure Island. Officers from the Chicago Police Deparment and the University of Chicago Police Department presented reports at the meeting.

In Beat 223, which covers Washington Park and the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, there were 12 arrests, 88 traffic stops and nine street stops.

Police said there had been a service call about vehicle break-ins in the 800 and 900 east blocks of Drexel Square, which had been a concern raised at a previous CAPS meeting. In order to deter theft, officers encouraged people not to leave anything that could be perceived as having value unoccupied in vehicles.

In Beat 234, between 55th Street, Hyde Park Boulevard, Woodlawn Avenue and the lakefront, there were 15 arrests, 61 traffic stops and eight investigative stops.

Police gave additional information about a shooting that occurred on the 1200 East block of 52nd Street at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. The victim, who was shot in the abdomen and survived, is a known gang member, accoridng to the police. CAPS coordinator Colleen Carcione said they recovered a stolen gun from him and that he was not providing “too much cooperation” with investigators.

In Beat 235, which roughly covers the area south of 55th Street, north of 61st Street and west of Cottage Grove Avenue (not including Jackson Park), there were 12 arrests, 36 traffic stops and three investigative stops.

Police said there had been 15 calls for service and nine tickets issued as a result of disturbances, mostly noise complaints, on the 5500 and 5600 south blocks of Shore Drive.

The police confirmed that thieves have figured out a way to unlock Divvy bikes from their racks and that 600 Divvy bikes have been stolen city-wide. Police said they are returning untended Divvy bikes to racks when they see them.

The next CAPS meeting for Hyde Park will be on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Treasure Island in the basement.

The next CAPS meeting for beats 0221, 0222 and 0223, which includes the area between 43rd Street, the 5100 South block, King Drive and the lakefront, will be on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

