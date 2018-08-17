Cornell Park receives $10,000 grant for its Nature Play Space

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Playgrounds aren’t just swings and slides anymore, and creative ideas aren’t reserved for kids.

When the Chicago Park District told the two-year-old Cornell Park Advisory Council (CPAC) that there was no money for traditional playground equipment for the park, they went back to an idea they encountered at a Park Advisory Council conference: Nature Play Spaces, or a set of natural materials to be used for spontaneous construction.

The Nature Play Space in Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., is a set of logs and sticks with which children can, with a dose of imagination, build anything. Experts laud Nature Play Spaces for the unstructured play and environmental connection they foster — less the up-and-down of an otherwise-stationary teeter-totter; more the abstract creativity of free-form building blocks.

Cornell Park has the only Nature Play Space on the South Side, and CPAC just secured a $10,000 grant from the Chicago Park District to expand it with several large boulders for climbing.

“I personally like the idea that they are moveable and not stationary,” said CPAC President Norman Bell. “Kids are a lot better off if they can actually move and manipulate things around and create their own spaces.”

While Bell said the process of getting the Nature Play Space at the park was time-consuming and bureaucratic, it was approved during the summer of 2016. Grants from the Southeast Chicago Commission and the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St., funded an information kiosk about it as well as native woodland plants on the park’s back berms that butterflies enjoy.

More cash began to flow to Nature Play Spaces across Chicago this spring at Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s discretion; the Capital Improvement Grants for Nature Play Spaces were announced in May. On Friday, Aug. 10, the Park District announced that Cornell Park received a grant.

Bell said the Park District grant will also fund a split-rail fence at the back Cornell Park, natural stone landscaping at its entrance and wooden storage and display structures. The Park District will construct all the amenities, including the Nature Play Space expansion, with CPAC’s input.

