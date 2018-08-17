Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends baseball league to host Summer Block Party

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends baseball league is hosting a Summer Block Party in partnership with PlayStreets Chicago, an organization which works “to build healthier and stronger communities by creating safe and accessible residential play areas for kids and neighbors to come together,” on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Forrestville Ave. between 48th and 49th streets.

The Party is free and kids of all ages are welcome. The entirety of Forrestville Ave. will be blocked off to host various games including double Dutch, 4 Square and tag football. There will also be a bounce house and carnival at the event.

Since 2012, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issues summer implementation grants to community-based organizations for the development of PlayStreets in targeted community areas. According to PlayStreets’ website, “These grants serve as one of several strategies CDPH leads a part of “Healthy Chicago 2.0,” a plant to advance health equity across Chicago’s neighborhoods by bridging service gaps and looking at root causes for disparities in health outcomes.”

The Summer Block Party will be sponsored by CDPH, the Hyde Park Bank, Hyatt Place, World Sport Chicago, Trice Construction Company and other smaller community organizations.

hpherald@hpherald.com