Local chefs compete at Cook-Off

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Eight chefs competed in the first Hyde Park Apartment Chef Cook-Off this Saturday at the Regus Hyde Park office space, 5113 S. Harper Ave. in what was seen as a celebration of South Side home cooking.

LaForce Baker of Moon Meals, a vegan foodstuffs and grab-and-go proprietor, hosted the event alongside the Chicago Tribune Food Bowl. Baker said he was excited to give amateur chefs a chance to get real-time feedback from the event’s three judges: former A10 executive chef James Martin, Currency Exchange cafe executive chef Lamar Moore and Promontory executive chef Carlos Cruz.

Moore, a Bronzeville native, said bold flavors and seafood define South Side cuisine, brought here from Mississippi and New Orleans. Localizing ingredients became important in the Midwest — getting and using Indiana corn, for instance, and recreating spice mixes here that aren’t sold here in stores that are also beneficially less sodium-heavy.

“I think that we’ve gotten so in a culture of frying everything that there are so many other techniques that we learn as chefs and, for my culinary background, to help change a lot of that insular thinking when it comes to Southern food,” said Moore, adding that roasted chicken has the same flavor profile as fried and that his greens are vegan.

Martin said he was looking forward to sampling the different flavors and techniques. “Home cooks bring a lot of soul,” he said. “Sometimes, some people care more at home than when they’re cooking in restaurants.”

He is currently consulting for a new restaurant opening on Randolph Street near Fulton Market after leaving A10, which closed earlier this summer. Asked for thoughts about the dining scene in Hyde Park upon leaving it, Martin stressed the importance of connecting with and embracing the community in addition to the University of Chicago.

Contestants came out one-by-one, describing their dishes and serving the judges plated portions. Many made vegan offerings. Two contestants used jackfruit: Ramona Baptiste in tacos and Whitney Watts in jibaritos, the speciality of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community, normally a pork sandwich between two flattened-and-fried plantains. The judges gave pleasant criticism — char the vegetables, don’t overcook the pasta — and heaped praise on some.

“You should be selling this in stores,” said Moore to Michelle Harris of 95th and Stony Island for her peppermint pound cake.

But Watts, who lives on the Northwest Side and works as a caterer, won the grand prize, a $200 Jewel-Osco gift card, for her jibaritos, served with a seasonal peach–poblano salsa that Baker compared to “a party in my mouth.”

“I’m vegan myself, so I’m big into incorporating any fruit, vegetables. I look at sale prices; that’s very important!” Watts said, laughing.

When asked for advice for home cooks, Moore said, “Keep cooking from your heart. Show it forward. Whatever you believe in your heart, it comes out on a plate.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com