“Secret of the Mummies” family program at Oriental Institute

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., is hosting a family program on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. entitled “Secret of the Mummies.” The program is free and for children ages 5 to 12.

Participants will prepare a simulated mummy for the afterlife, meet real mummies in the museum and discover tomb treasures.

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/secret-of-the-mummies-ages-512-tickets-45455507647.

The Oriental Institute, part of the University of Chicago, is, according to its website, “one of the world’s leading centers” for the study of ancient Middle Eastern civilizations. The museum has a vast collection of artifacts from ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, Nubia, Persia and Turkey. For more information about current exhibits and for museum hours, visit www.oi.uchicago.edu.

hpherald@hpherald.com