August 22, 2018 Week In Photos Retired Hyde Park and Chicago City College History teacher, Bronzeville Historian and former Lake Front Outlook columnist Tim Black was guest of honor Sunday afternoon for a 100th Birthday celebration being held in his honor at 51st Street and Calumet Avenue. (Left to right) Sandria Washington, Bernard Lloyd, Tim Black and Patrick McCoy. – Owen M. Lawson III During a presentation of oral histories of the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church organized by the Hyde Park Historical Society at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 19, Thomas Pavelec relates a story about the day he was managing the raffle ticket table at the church when Bill Veeck (former owner of the White Sox) walked in and asked him how things were going. Pavelec responded to Veeck that things were going okay, which then prompted Veeck to pull off his Rolex and give it to Pavelec to be added to the raffle. – Marc Monaghan Timika Hoffman Zoller holds a hand-made vestment made for a St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church pastor by Estrella Alamar’s mother, as Alamar speaks about her family’s long-time relationship with the church, during a presentation of oral histories of the church organized by the Hyde Park Historical Society at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 19. – Marc Monaghan As moderator Timika Hoffman Zoller listens, Estrella Alamar, parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., tells a few stories about her family’s long-time relationship with the church, during a presentation of oral histories of the church organized by the Hyde Park Historical Society at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 19. – Marc Monaghan Rita Allen, long-time parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., speaks about the history of the three St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church buildings that have been constructed on the church’s site since 1869. The second of these buildings (1890 to 1924) is shown in the slide as Allen speaks during a presentation of oral histories of the church organized by the Hyde Park Historical Society at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 19. – Marc Monaghan Views of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., Friday, Aug. 17. St. Thomas the Apostle celebrates its 150th anniversary as a parish in the coming year; the extant church building itself was constructed between 1922 and 1924. – Marc Monaghan Members of “Side Pocket Experience” (left to right) Adam Zanolini, Sautez, Chris Black and Althea Teamer perform some of their original Jazz improvisations during recent Saturday night Jam session at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St. – Owen M. Lawson III Dew More Poetry performs the poem titled “I’m Not O.K.”. The Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., hosted the semi-finals for the 2018 National Poetry Slam Friday evening, Aug. 17. Four to five-person teams gathered together from all over the United States to compete in the weeklong competition for the national title. – Spencer Bibbs Katya Seligman and Joshua Jones stand under a chuppah during their marriage ceremony at Promontory Point, 5491 S. Shore Drive, Sunday, Aug.19. – Marc Monaghan Chicago musicians Lynne Jordan, Joan Collasso, Tracye Smith, Yvonne Gage and Bobbi Wilsyn performed “A Tribute to the Ladies of Jazz & Blues,” as part of the 2018 Sounds of History Jazz Series on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place. – Spencer Bibbs