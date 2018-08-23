4th Ward Shred-a-Thon and Health and Housing Fair at Dyett this Saturday

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Ald. Sophia King’s Fourth Ward Shred-a-Thon, where participants can safely destroy and dispose of unwanted and sensitive documents and electronics, is scheduled this Saturday, Aug. 25, at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will coincide with the Fourth Ward’s 27th Annual Health and Housing Fair, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location.

On site services during the health fair will include State ID and Driver License renewals, Back-to-School physicals for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (student records are required), school backpack giveaways with physicals (while supplies last), blood pressure checks, vision pressure checks, dental screenings, hearing screenings, HIV testing and a senior pavilion.

The seminars for the 2018 Health and Housing Fair include: Healthy Eating and Nutrition by Dr. Edwin K. McDonald; Illinois Hardest Hit and a talk on mortgage relief presented by Genesis Housing Development Corporation and Landlord and Tenant Rights, presented by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development.

State Rep. Christian Mitchell (D-26) is co-hosting both events with King.

To see a list of accepted electronics for the Shred-a-Thon, visit: https://yourpapertiger.com/services/electronics-recycling

