Mother plans vigil after homicide on the Midway

A photograph of Armani Harris, a 25-year-old Kenwood Academy High School graduate who was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Aug. 23, is displayed in a candlelight memorial during a vigil that took place early in the evening of Aug. 23, near the site of Harris’ killing, the intersection of the westbound Midway Plaisance and South Woodlawn Avenue. – Marc Monaghan

By AARON GETTINGER
Staff Writer

Candace Anderson, the mother of Armani Harris, a 25-year-old Kenwood Academy High School alumnus who was shot and killed early this morning on the Midway Plaisance, is holding a vigil for him this evening at the Midway.

Police are searching for a suspect but have no one in custody.

Harris was stopped at a red light at Woodlawn Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when the suspect pulled beside him and fired several shots into Harris’ vehicle. He was shot in the head, left shoulder, lower right arm and right thigh and drove westbound on the Midway Plaisance before crashing into a tree.

The Chicago Police reported that Harris was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The University of Chicago Department of Safety and Security issued a security alert about the homicide at 1:40 a.m.

