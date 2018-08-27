Hyde Park Community Players to host auditions for Halloween production

Herald Staff Report

The Hyde Park Community Players are hosting auditions and an organizational meeting, Saturday, Sept. 1, for anyone who wants to be involved with the annual Halloween “old time radio-style” show either as an actor, a member of the sound effects team or other behind-the-scenes role.

The auditions and meeting will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. There is no need to prepare anything in advance. No memorization is required.

The production of “An Evening of Horror & Suspense” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Augustana Lutheran Church.

For more information visit: hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.