By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Encore Choir seeks senior singers.

Encore will have its next rehearsal on Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The choir is for adults 55 years or older. There is no audition process to join. Its first rehearsal of the season took place Aug. 27.

Encore Illinois has served more than 400 singers since its founding in 2016. There are currently seven choir locations, spanning from Chicago to the suburbs, which perform a wide variety of repertoire under professional direction.

The Encore movement began in Washington, D.C. and dedicates itself to “providing an excellent and accessible artistic environment for older adults, 55 and over, who seek arts education and performance opportunities under a professional artist.” All are welcome, regardless of experience or ability.

To register for the choir, visit www.encoreillinois.org.

