Hyde Park Community Players to host staged reading next month

Herald Staff Report

The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) will perform “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” a play based on the 1962 novel by American mystery/horror writer Shirley Jackson.

The reading will take place on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. The cost is $5 at the door.

The performance will end with a special treat: Jackson will return from the dead and speak with attendees directly – through one of her personal essays.

For more information visit hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.