U. of C. appoints new real estate head

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago has hired Angelica “Angie” M. Marks to be the Associate Vice President of Real Estate Operations, beginning Sept. 10. She will oversee the strategic planning, procurement, transfer and management of all off-campus and privately developed holdings in the Chicago area.

Marks has been the Vice President of Real Estate at the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, which coordinates resources for economic development and revitalization in low- to moderate-income areas, since 2010, according to a written release from the University. While there, Marks led real estate projects that have yielded $250 million in new investments in Pullman, Bronzeville and Englewood.

“Her central focus has been using real estate to advance both institutional and community priorities — with an emphasis on developing projects, resources, and partnerships to improve the quality of life in South Side communities,” stated the University’s release.

Marks is a board member of Housing Opportunities and Maintenance for the Elderly (HOME), a Chicago nonprofit that provides direct services to impoverished seniors, and a member of the Lambda Alpha International global land economics society. She is an alumna of the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and two master’s degrees in public affairs reporting and urban and regional planning.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com