August 29, 2018 Week In Photos Members of the Jessie White Tumbling Team entertained parents and kids, last Sunday at 63rd St Beach, 6300 S. Lake Shore Drive, during the Fifth Ward Back to School celebration. Owen M. Lawson III As assisting artist Damon Reed looks on, Bernard Williams, lead artist for the Chicago Public Art Group’s restoration of Bill Walker’s mural “Childhood is Without Prejudice” that is located on the east side of the south wall of the 56th Street and Canadian National Railway (CNR) viaduct, swipes some loose paint off the mural as the pair begin the restoration, Wednesday, August 22, 2018. . The restored mural will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 in the CNR viaduct near the intersection of E. 56th St. and S. Stoney Island Ave. Lead artist Bernard Williams (on scaffolding) and assisting artist Terrence Haymer (on the left) paint different sections of Bill Walker’s mural “Childhood is Without Prejudice,” which is located on the east side of the south wall of the 56th Street and Canadian National Railway (CNR) viaduct and being restored by the Chicago Public Art group, Wednesday, August 22, 2018. The restored mural will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 in the CNR way viaduct near the intersection of E. 56th St. and S. Stoney Island Ave. Lead artist Bernard Williams (on scaffolding) and assisting artist Damon Reed (right) put their final touches on different sections of Bill Walker’s mural “Childhood is Without Prejudice,” which is located on the east side of the south wall of the 56th Street and Canadian National Railway (CNR) viaduct, as they finish up a restoration of the mural by the Chicago Public Art group, Wednesday, Aug. 23. The restored mural will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 30 in the CNR way viaduct near the intersection of East 56th Street and South Stony Island Avenue. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park resident and Hyde Park High School Alumnus TaKaylla Gorden (right) autographs and discusses her new novel “The One Date Rule” with K.B. Jensen last Saturday at her book launch party at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III (Left to right) Sheila Ralston and Sue Rexford work on their projects during a Saturday knitting class, Aug. 25, at Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Nichols Park Advisory Council President Stephanie Franklin and other volunteers plant about 600 daylilies, Aug. 25, at the 55th Street fountain in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. The plants were donated to the Nichols Park Advisory Council through the Neighborhood Enhancement Grant provided by the Elizabeth Louise “Betty Lou” Smith Fund, the South East Chicago Commission, the Chicago Community Trust and Affiliates, Preservation of Affordable Housing, the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference and the Hyde Park Bank. – Spencer Bibbs Members of the Hyde Park Community Players (left to right) David Pirszell(Lysander), Laura Mac Gregor(Helena) and Elizabeth Grummer(Hermia) rehearse a scene from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” last Saturday afternoon at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III