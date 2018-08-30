Armed robbery at Ivory Cleaners

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A male suspect robbed Ivory Cleaners, 1005 E. 53rd St., on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., displaying a handgun and taking money from the cash register before fleeing on foot.

The University of Chicago Police report said the victim was not physically harmed. The Chicago Police said that Area Central is investigating.

The police had no description of the suspect except that a witness said he had a funny walk.

Catung Zhung, who works at the business, refused comment except to say that she was on her way out of the business and that Ivory Cleaners would have new management beginning over the weekend. She did not say if the change resulted from the robbery.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com