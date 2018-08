Herald Staff Report

The Chicago Police Department has issued a missing person report for Nathaniel McDaniel. McDaniel was reported missing on Aug. 31. He is a 65-year-old African American man, who has a medium brown complexion, is 6’0 tall, weighs 145 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Aug. 25 on the 4700 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the Chicago Police Area Central SVU Office at 312-747-8380.