Man drowned off Jackson Park

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A 35-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan near Jackson Park and the Museum of Science and Industry last Friday night.

At around 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 31, Chicago Police officers responded to a distress call on the 5700 South block of Lake Shore Drive. Witnesses said the man jumped off of a dock into Lake Michigan; he refused to grab a life rescue float they threw to him.

The man was later transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

