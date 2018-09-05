New Institute of Politics fellows fall across political spectrums

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics announced its newest class of Pritzker Fellows last month. The eight fellows, who will each lead at least one students-only seminar during the fall quarter, come from a variety of political backgrounds on both the left and the right.

North Side Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th), who launched a brief bid for governor last year and is not seeking re-election to City Council, will teach a series on Chicago politics and anti-poverty initiatives, including universal basic income.

Two former congressmen who led their parties’ House campaign arms, Republican Tom Davis from Northern Virginia and Steve Israel from Long Island, will lead a series on Congress and the midterm elections. Political strategist Paul Tewes will teach about former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and political organizing in general.

Two conservative commentators, Amanda Carpenter and Mary Katharine Ham, will also lead seminars: Carpenter before and after the midterm elections in October and November and Ham about present day conservatism and its relation to women.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson, an Obama administration appointee who resigned earlier this year, will focus on Latin American politics and relations with the United States.

Univision Reporter Maria Ramirez, from Spain, will compare the fights against polarization, nationalism and distrust of the media in the United States and Europe.