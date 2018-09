HERALD STAFF REPORT

The 29th Annual African Festival of the Arts was held during Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, in Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Drumming performances, selling of artifacts, live music and children’s programming were featured on the festival grounds. Headline performers included Keyshia Cole, Angela Winbush, Shaggy, Twista, Shawnna and the Chosen Few DJs.