September 5, 2018 Week In Photo Terrence Fields, owner of Star Status Barbershop, 1701 E. 55th St., and his 10-year-old son Taj enjoy a bike ride together after working at the shop. – Owen M. Lawson III Dyett High School hunger strikers Irene Robinson (center left) and Anna Jones (center right) do a little line dancing with supporters and friends during a reunion barbeque for the hunger strikers that took place in Washington Park outside Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St., Thursday, Aug. 30, a little more than three years after the hunger strike ended. – Marc Monaghan A woman reads a book while reclining in her hammock on the Lake Front near 5500 S. Promontory Drive. – Owen M. Lawson III Former President Barack Obama hugs Historian, Author and Educator Timuel Black during a meeting of Obama Presidential Center stakeholders at the Obama Foundation, 5235 S. Harper Court, Tuesday, Aug. 28. Where Obama thanked stakeholders for their support. – Marc Monaghan Afrobeat pioneer drummer Tony Allen performs with the Chicago Afrobeat Project at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., Tuesday, Aug. 28. – Marc Monaghan