HERALD STAFF REPORT

At 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, a suspect, described as an African-American man, exited a car and approached an 61-year-old individual waiting for the bus at 1526 E. 55th St. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, patted him down and stole his wallet before fleeing westbound in the waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The Chicago Police are investigating.

