U. of C. previews coming visual art events

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The coming year will be a busy one for the arts at the University of Chicago, with over a dozen exhibitions planned at galleries and museums across campus.

“One of the most thrilling aspects about visual arts at the University is the breadth of what’s on offer,” said Bill Michel, associate provost and executive director of UChicago Arts. “When our communities of arts-lovers come to campus this fall, they will have the opportunity to experience visual art from multiple eras, from all over the world.”

The Renaissance Society gallery of contemporary art, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., is hosting four exhibitions through next June. The first, “Put to Rights” by Palestinian multimedia artist Shadi Habib Allah, will consist of an installation and photography series alongside previous works detailing life in Liberty City, Miami, where he is based. It opens on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Other forthcoming Renaissance Society exhibitions include the first solo show of Croatian artist David Maljković in the United States this winter and another of Liz Magor’s sculptures this spring.

A pool is currently under construction in the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th., for Candice Lin’s first solo Chicago exhibition entitled “A Hard White Body, a Porous Slip.” It is described as a riff off of the role of porcelain in the 1893 World Columbian Exhibition, with hard white fragments submerged in the water alongside decaying plant matter and archival materials, videos and drawings on display. The opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional planned Logan Center exhibitions include the Mexican artist Mariana Castillo’s first United States solo show interpreting the 260-day Aztec calendar through sculpture in winter and the fourth and fifth acts of the artist Karthik Pandian and choreographer Andros Zins-Browne collaboration, “Atlas Unlimited,” on migration and sites at the World Columbian Exhibition, which opens Feb. 1.

The Special Collections Research Center at the University of Chicago Library, 1100 E. 57th St., will host three exhibitions through next August, beginning with “Censorship and Immigration Control: A Global History from the Inquisition to the Internet,” which opens on Monday, Sept. 17, and is on display through December. A public discussion series on the exhibition will occur every Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

At the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., “The Time is Now! Art Worlds of Chicago’s South Side, 1960–1980,” a joint exhibition with the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, and part of the ongoing Art Design Chicago project, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and run through December. Focusing primarily on African-American artists working in and out of the Black Arts Movement alongside works from the Hairy Who and radical jazz movements, the exhibition will feature around 100 paintings, sculptures, photography, prints and ephemera. A free festival, “Celebrating South Side Stories,” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with the exhibition’s opening.

“Solidarity & Solitarity: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection” of post-1940 African-American art, particularly abstraction, will run at the Smart Museum from late January through April.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com