The Chicago Park District and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) are seeking volunteers to paint the benches at the Harold Washington Park playlot, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Those interested are asked to call 773-324-5555.

