HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Cornell Park Advisory Council will host an “End of Summer/Welcome Fall” event on Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the event, the Chicago Park District will provide a bonfire, marshmallows, and nature activities. The council will be providing graham crackers, Hershey’s Chocolate, and other refreshments. Marsha’s Music will be providing a sing-a-long with possible dancing.

