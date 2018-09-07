Preckwinkle expected to announce mayoral exploratory committee Monday

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Chairwoman of the Cook County Democratic Party, former fourth ward alderman and longtime Hyde Park political figure, will announce an exploratory committee for a run for mayor on Monday, according to several media outlets.

Reports indicate that Preckwinkle has been contacting supporters and political interests since Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not pursue reelection on Tuesday. She is currently running unopposed for another term as board president this November.

Preckwinkle’s chief of staff did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

