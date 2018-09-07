U. of C. CTA bus schedules moved back

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus services #171 and #172, which circuit the University of Chicago (U. of C.) campus and Hyde Park–Kenwood, have been moved back 30 minutes. The new route schedules, which went into effect on Sept. 4, accommodate the times with significant morning riderships, according to a U. of C. spokeswoman.

The first weekday #171 bus now leaves Shore Drive and 54th Street at 7:32 a.m., and the first weekday #172 bus now leaves Hyde Park Boulevard and East End Avenue at 7:30 a.m.

The U. of C. contracts with the CTA for the two bus services, and the U. of C. departments of Safety and Security and Transportation and Parking conduct analyses of their ridership trends.

