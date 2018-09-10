Swain sets Brews, Brats & Brass apart from other fall fests with name change

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

The third annual Brews, Brats & Brass festival will be a very different experience starting with a name change to the Fall Forward Festival, according to the event’s organizer.

“We decided this year to rebrand it,” said Jonathan Swain, festival organizer. “A lot of our patrons were confusing Brews, Brats & Brass with the Hyde Park Brewfest and we thought Brews, Brats & Brass is not as inclusive because there are a number of elements [that are a part of the festival’s offerings].”

The Fall Forward Festival, which will take place Sept. 14 through 16 at 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue – West (behind the Hyde Park Bank Building), will include live music, provided by DJ Lee Farmer, DJ Gemini Jones, DJ Mys Michelle, DJ Shon Dervis and Ernie Adams; food from vendors including Surf’s Up South Shore and Premier Catering and fall beers, fall cocktails and whiskey, bourbon and scotch tastings.

Swain said the event is patterned after Oktoberfest in Germany. Swain said the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as president of the board of directors, has been an essential partner of the event. He said Executive Director Wallace E. Goode and the chamber’s support has been indispensable.

“Hyde Park didn’t really have a fall event, other than Jazz Fest,” Swain said. “I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to have an event behind Hyde Park Bank?’ It’s one of the last times folks will be getting together outside. We’re moving forward into the holidays.”

He said he hopes the community enjoys the festival’s new style.

“I want to encourage people to come out after work on Friday; enjoy good music, good people, good food and celebrate the diversity of Hyde Park,” Swain said.

