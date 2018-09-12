Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference Garden Fair Bulb and Mum Sale

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference is hosting its annual Garden Fair Bulb and Mum Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Hyde Park Shopping Center near 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

Offerings will include a wide assortment of mums, seasonal perennials and houseplants and a wide variety of tulips, hyacinths, crocuses, daffodils, and specialty bulbs such as alliums direct from Holland.

