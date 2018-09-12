‘Solid Gold Saturday’ at Hyde Park Art Center

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A part of the South Side Stories art and design program, the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., is holding Solid Gold Saturday this weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Artists included in the year’s program exhibition, “The Art of Being Dangerous,” will hold a public critique from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by open studios from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Art Center is also hosting a fire sale of ceramics, with a quarter of all proceeds supporting its education program. The fall exhibitions reception is from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There will also be free family art-making activities in painting, collage and silkscreening from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Free parking is available at Kenwood Academy High School. 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com