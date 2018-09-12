September 12, 2018 Week In Photos Classical Musicians (left to right) Angela Zhang, Hillary Butler and Lex Viggers perform the music of Mozart during Sanctuary Cafe’s first fundraiser last Sunday afternoon at University Church, 5655 S. University Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III First grade students in Karley Sanipass’s classroom select a book from the free-book table at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 51st Street, Monday, Sept. 10. – Marc Monaghan TJ considers a purchase as she visits a shop in the Kush wearable art village of the African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park, Sunday, Sept. 2. – Marc Monaghan Gerald Cook of the Cove scores a home run during the annual Cove versus the Falcon Inn softball game last Saturday on the lakefront near the Promontory Point. – Spencer Bibbs