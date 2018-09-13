Events around Margaret Taylor-Burroughs planned Saturday at DuSable Museum

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, is taking part in Saturday’s “Celebrating South Side Stories” event with free activities centered around the museum’s Founder Margaret Taylor-Burroughs, who was a printmaker, and the museum’s new exhibition on her art and influence.

A light breakfast will be served at 11 a.m., with a printmaking workshop held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Five short films focusing on art on the South Side Burroughs’ work will screen from 3 p.m., followed by a panel discussion. At 4:30 p.m., the Columbia College Jazz Ensemble and Maggie Brown will perform at the museum’s Roundhouse.

The exhibition “The Art and Influence of Dr. Margaret T. Burroughs” is open and free throughout the day. Free parking is available at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.; trolleys will run from the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., where more events are scheduled, to the DuSable Museum.

