Dr. Josephine Harriet Nesmith Dawson, a licensed clinical psychologist formerly of Hyde Park, passed away in July. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Dawson, and brother, Thomas Nesmith. Survivors include her brother, George Nesmith; children Josephine Pogue, Alain H. Dawson and Megan Jaffe; grandchildren Josephine Isbeau Pogue, Gillian Z. and Elliot E. Corpuz; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Beverly Art Center, 2407 W. 111th St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch Rescue Center, www.dreamcatcherhorses.com, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.