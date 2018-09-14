New Southern restaurant coming to A10 location

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Erick Williams, the last executive chef at the much acclaimed MK restaurant between Old Town and River North, will be opening a restaurant at the former site of A10, 1462 E. 53rd St., in Hyde Park.

In a statement, Williams said the restaurant will take a layered approach to Southern ingredients: “I want to win diners’ trust with flavors they are accustomed to and appeal to their sophistication by introducing heritage techniques that yield bold healthy versions of the same flavors and some new ones.”

He said, “The restaurant will evoke the warmth of my great grandmother’s home. This warmth I speak of is an honest, kind and loving space where I was noticed, where I mattered and where I was valued. We know service, timing and most importantly how to make people feel great, that is our model.”

Williams’ publicist confirmed that the restaurant will open sometime this fall.

