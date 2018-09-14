Obama Center environmental protection meeting scheduled Monday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development has scheduled the initial public meeting about the Obama Presidential Center and the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) requirements for Monday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive.

The NEPA purpose and need plan and preferred alternative plan, including the Federal Highway Administration’s initial, previously released evaluation of roadway improvement alternatives in Jackson Park, will be discussed at the meeting.

hpherald@hpherald.com