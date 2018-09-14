Washington Park Bank Building development meeting Tuesday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The 94-year-old Washington Park Bank Building has stood empty on the corner of 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue for 20 years — but not for much longer. In the midst of hundreds of millions in investments expected to accompany the Obama Presidential Center into Woodlawn, the Cook County Land Bank Authority has issued a request for proposal for mixed-use commercial development of the site.

In conjunction with the Metropolitan Planning Council and three public meetings for community input, the Land Bank intends to establish the building, near the CTA Green Line terminus, as the “signature marquee” gateway of Woodlawn, with retail, commercial, office and medical services space for local and national tenants. The development also has the goal of turning the 63rd Street corridor into a pedestrian-friendly commercial district.

A public pre-bid informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. in the lower level conference room B at the Land Bank’s headquarters, 69 W. Washington St.

The minimum bid requirement is $250,000. Initial submissions are due on Monday, Oct. 1, with a deadline for final proposals on Oct. 31. The decision deadline is Dec. 13.

