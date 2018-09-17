2 men, shot Friday in Kenwood, carjack vehicle en route to hospital

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

In a bizarre series of events, two men shot Friday afternoon in Kenwood drive-by carjacked a woman as they made their way to receive medical attention.

The men were driving northbound on the 4700 South block of Cornell Drive at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 when a black vehicle pulled up beside them and shot into their vehicle. The first victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his left groin area and left leg; the second victim, who is also 23, was shot in the chest and leg.

The victims would soon become offenders, however.

As they attempted to drive themselves to Mercy Hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave., they collided with a beige Mazda driven by a 22-year-old woman. The men entered her vehicle and demanded she drive them to the nearest hospital. They later demanded she leave the vehicle, complaining she was not driving quickly enough. She fled the Mazda, and the men self-transported to Mercy Hospital.

The men were later transported to Stroger Hospital in the Illinois Medical District in stable condition.

The Chicago Police said that the woman was not injured, no arrests have been made, the shooting and incident remain on-going investigations and Area South Detectives are investigating.

