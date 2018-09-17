Ald. King to host 4th Ward Senior Ball

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host the 23rd Annual 4th Ward Senior Ball on Saturday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive.

“It’s a chance to honor our elders with a day full of food, dancing, entertainment, fellowship, and fun. Enclosed is a flyer for the event,” said a 4th Ward representative in a written statement.

All are welcome to this event. You don’t have to be a resident of the 4th Ward to attend.

