HERALD STAFF REPORT

Montgomery Place is hosting a celebration for State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, who announced her retirement from the role last September.

Food and live entertainment will be a part of the event, which will take place at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

To RSVP email events@montplace.com or call 773-753-4582.

