Toni Preckwinkle to announce mayoral run Thursday

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Sources have confirmed to the Hyde Park Herald that Toni Preckwinkle, the Cook County Democratic Chairwoman, Board President and former Fourth Ward Alderman, will announce her candidacy for Mayor of Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m.

Monica Trevino, who works on Preckwinkle’s political team, refused to confirm the announcement, saying official communication would come from the campaign itself.

Preckwinkle would be the first black woman elected Mayor of Chicago and the second in recent memory to come out of Hyde Park–Kenwood, after Harold Washington.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com