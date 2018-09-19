Education advocacy group to raise money for Jane Averill Community Reading Day

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

The Hyde Park Kenwood Community Action Council for Schools is striving to raise $2,850.90 by Sunday, Sept. 30, to pay for books needed for its Jane Averill Community Reading Day commemoration event on Friday, Oct. 12.

During the reading day, which is named for Jane Averill a longtime Hyde Park resident and teacher at Ray School who passed away in 2015, the council selects a book for volunteers to read at local elementary schools.

Katie Gruber, co-chair of The Hyde Park Kenwood Community Action Council (HPKCAC), said throughout the year, the council has been using money from Chicago Public Schools to host different reading events such as Jane Averill Reading Day in an effort to build a relationship between the community and their local schools.

“We wanted to bring volunteers into classrooms,” said Katie Gruber, co-chair of The Hyde Park Kenwood Community Action Council (HPKCAC). “It was our hope [that] we would see more community [members] in the classrooms.”

Gruber said the council held its first Jane Averill Community Reading Day last year and it was a big success. She said they were able to get volunteers into all of the local public elementary schools. And, they raised enough money to get books for the students.

The book volunteers will read this year is “Round is a Mooncake.” Gruber called the book, which is math-related and celebrates Chinese culture, engaging.

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference has given $559 and has purchased 140 of the 510 books needed for the event. The council is also partnering with 57th Street Books. And, so far, five local schools have agreed to participate in the event.

Gruber said the organization is making sure every volunteer has submitted paperwork for a background check.

“We’ve gotten a lot of retired community members,” Gruber said.

Rahsaan Clark Morris, a retiree who read to a special education class at Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St., last year, said he volunteered because he wanted to interact with the students in the schools.

“I think it’s important for community members to interact with the children in the community,” he said. “It’s cool for children to see people in the community interact with them.”

Clark Morris said his mother, who was a graduate of Howard University and was a librarian, passed on the love of reading to him and his siblings.

“I consider myself a decent reader, I love books. I liked reading to my children when they were young,” said Clark Morris.

He said he enjoyed his time reading in the classroom and he will make a donation to this year’s book fundraiser.

“It was a positive thing because we were there with the teachers,” Clark Morris said. “All the kids got books so that was a good thing.”

The next HPKCAC meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.

For more information about the Jane Averill Community Reading Day, visit hydeparkcac.blogspot.com. To make a donation, visit www.semcoop.com/jane-averill-community-reading-day-2018.

hpherald@hpherald.com