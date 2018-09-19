Family-friendly festival ushers in fall

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

The parking lot behind the Hyde Park Bank building was transformed into the Fall Forward Festival last weekend.

Fall Forward Festival, formerly Brews, Brats and Brass, drew large crowds Sept. 14 to 16 starting with 700 people that attended Community Appreciation night last Friday, according to Jonathan Swain, organizer of the festival.

“It was a good night … and great music,” he said about Friday night’s event.

Aliese Gracehouse attended the festival for the first time on Saturday. “There’s good music and good people,” she said. Gracehouse said she would attend the event next year.

“I think it’s great. We love Hyde Park. We love everything about Hyde Park,” she said.

It also was the first time Dwayne Smith attended the festival. He came to the event with a friend. Smith said he enjoyed the music and the weather, and the vendors.

“I think the festival is a good thing; a way to generate money, something positive to do,” he said. “[There] should be more events like this, events that promote local artists.”

The event included live performances by Gemini Jones, DJ B Real, DJ Kwest, Maurice Brown and other artists.

Swain said he wanted to make sure there were a variety of food offerings for the people to enjoy.

“These are folks we’ve worked with for a number of years,” Swain said. “These are folks committed to vending at outdoor events.”

Jackie Baez is co-owner of Pina Tropical Original Puerto Rican Pina Colada. The company only does festivals.

“This is our second time this year coming to Hyde Park. We had a great time the first time we came,” she said. “The first time was Brew Fest.”

Baez said at the Fall Forward Festival had a great crowd and great music.

“It’s family-oriented and we love that … definitely, we’ll be here next year,” Baez said.

Another vendor, Laine’s Bake Shop, is located in Morgan Park and has partnerships with Whole Foods Market, Starbucks and they have a booth at the Hyde Park Farmers Market.

According to Rebecca Cortes, operations manager at Laine’s, the business started as a hobby seven years ago.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know people in the community,” she said. “We love participating in the Hyde Park Farmers Market. We just love the community and the atmosphere,” Cortes said. “We love it when there are events like this. We’re proud to be part of something like this.”

Cliff Rome, owner of R.J.C. Sausage, said the business has participated in the festival for the last four years.

“I love it especially on the South Side. It gives us ridiculous opportunities as far as potential,” he said.

