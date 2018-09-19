U. of C. launches new safety app for smartphones

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) Department of Safety and Security released a new smartphone app this week that connects users with links to safety resources and information in emergencies.

Users can call the University and Chicago police departments from the app, which also includes links to safety resources and a means of submitting crime tips, either through calling or by text, to the authorities. If users trigger the “mobile blue light,” the app will submit their location to and call the U. of C. police department immediately.

The U. of C. developed the app with the AppArmor security module.

A spokeswoman said the app is both for the U. of C. community and neighboring residents. Google Android users can download the app at www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cutcom.apparmor.uchicago; Apple iPhone users can download the app at www.itunes.apple.com/app/id1434578008.

hpherald@hpherald.com