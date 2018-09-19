September 19, 2018 Week In Photos Roderick Sawyer stores boxes filled with used books for the Hyde Park Used Book Sale in the basement of Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St., Monday, Sept. 10. The sale, which is sponsored by and is the major fundraiser for the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference, will take place October 6 through 8 in the Hyde Park Shopping Center Courtyard near 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue. Used book donations for the sale will be accepted in the basement of Treasure Island Foods through Sept. 30. – Marc Monaghan Linda Carter picks out lilies that she plans on planting at her church in memory of members who have passed away, Saturday, Sept. 15, during the 2018 Hyde Park Garden Fair annual Mum and Bulb sale at the Hyde Park Shopping Center near 55th street and Lake Park Avenue. The Hyde Park Garden Fair is sponsored by the Hyde Park / Kenwood Community Conference. – Spencer Bibbs Michelle Zang, her son Teddy Perez, Marsha Melsheimer of Marsha’s Music, and Finn Salesberry enjoy some percussion instruments during The Children’s Book Fair on 57th Street, Sunday, Sept. 16. – Marc Monaghan Jarvis Alexander and his son Deacon check out the Khahari Discovers book series by Evan J. Roberts (writer) and Janine Carrington (illustrator) during The Children’s Book Fair on 57th Street, Sunday, Sept. 16. – Marc Monaghan Volunteer Krista Martin spent last Saturday afternoon with other volunteers re-painting park benches in Harold Washington Park located at 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and the Chicago Park District sponsored the event. – Spencer Bibbs Mother Goose (Mae Wilson) and members of the Kenwood Academy Marching Band lead the parade during The Children’s Book Fair on 57th Street, Sunday, Sept.16. – Marc Monaghan