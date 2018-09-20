Preckwinkle declares mayoral candidacy

By AARON GETTINGER

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle declared her candidacy for Mayor of Chicago today. The decades-long force in local and Democratic Party politics enters as an immediate frontrunner in the race to replace Rahm Emanuel.

If elected, Preckwinkle would be the first black woman elected mayor. Jane Byrne, the last female mayor, was elected in 1979; Harold Washington, the last African-American mayor, was re-elected in 1987.

Preckwinkle chose an auspicious site for her announcement: the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive, where former President Barack Obama started his first run for the Illinois State Senate in 1995.

But it was Washington’s candidacy that speaker after speaker recalled.

